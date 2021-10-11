Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,517. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

