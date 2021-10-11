Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 388,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,425,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X makes up 13.0% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.44. 205,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,338,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $126.09.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

