Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,164 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. 16,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,063. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.