Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.87. 2,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,555. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

