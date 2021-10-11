Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.15. 15,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.63 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.