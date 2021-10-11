Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.47. 36,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

