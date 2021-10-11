Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $1.76 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 114,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 228.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 152,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

