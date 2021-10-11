Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $10.41 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 3.3% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $195.92. 34,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,392. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $200.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

