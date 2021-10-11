Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter.

IYM stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.22. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81.

