Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Marathon Oil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.43. 500,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,626,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

