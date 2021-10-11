Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.37. 245,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,280. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.