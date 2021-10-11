Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 67,965 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,965 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,372,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,678 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,480,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,225,000 after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 273,820 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 42,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.17. 318,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,119,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

