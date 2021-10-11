Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after buying an additional 158,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.33. 40,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,994. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

