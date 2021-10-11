Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $137.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

