Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $8.01 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,525,000 after acquiring an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 309,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,840. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

