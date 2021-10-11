Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,837 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 0.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,583,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,827,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,635,000 after buying an additional 116,870 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 88,017 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 249,987 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 954,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,548,807. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

