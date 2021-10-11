Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,242,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.39 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

