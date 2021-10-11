Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Webster Financial worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $56.50 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.