Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

10/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/14/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/1/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,540 ($20.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/26/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,540 ($20.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/18/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,397 ($18.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,441.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,392.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

