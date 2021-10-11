Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN: AMPE) in the last few weeks:

10/4/2021 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

10/1/2021 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

9/27/2021 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

9/23/2021 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $318.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,741,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 2,184,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

