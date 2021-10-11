Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Methanex (MEOH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH):

10/5/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/30/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

9/13/2021 – Methanex is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

9/1/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Methanex was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Methanex was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MEOH opened at $50.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Methanex Co alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -30.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Methanex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.