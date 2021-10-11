Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Safran (SAF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Safran (EPA: SAF):

10/11/2021 – Safran was given a new €133.00 ($156.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/11/2021 – Safran was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/8/2021 – Safran was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/6/2021 – Safran was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Safran stock traded up €1.62 ($1.91) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €115.12 ($135.44). The company had a trading volume of 826,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.89. Safran SA has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.