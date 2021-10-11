Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Continental Resources (CLR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/28/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

9/16/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.26.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.95. 64,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,329. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Get Continental Resources Inc alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.