Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: DWS) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/7/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €41.90 ($49.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/5/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/29/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/2/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/1/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/27/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/26/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of ETR DWS traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €35.84 ($42.16). 157,192 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.13.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

