Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ferguson (FERG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ: FERG) recently:

10/5/2021 – Ferguson had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/29/2021 – Ferguson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/29/2021 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/21/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

9/1/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

8/12/2021 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.58. 996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $148.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.17.

Get Ferguson plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,111,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,394,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.