Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,190 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $85,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

