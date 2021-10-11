Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Trading Down 17%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) shares fell 17% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wereldhave in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

