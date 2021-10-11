West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118,626 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.35% of West Fraser Timber worth $447,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.