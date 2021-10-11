Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.08.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $112.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.