Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.23. 2,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $112.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

