Western Asset Management Company LLC Buys 12,517 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Western Asset Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.7% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,044 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,875,000 after acquiring an additional 785,040 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,295,000 after acquiring an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $45.90. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.