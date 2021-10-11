Western Asset Management Company LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Western Asset Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500,849 shares during the period. Party City Holdco comprises 0.1% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Party City Holdco worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,982. The company has a market capitalization of $835.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.