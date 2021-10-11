Western Asset Management Company LLC Has $8.61 Million Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Western Asset Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 795,408 shares during the quarter. Berry accounts for 0.6% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned 1.59% of Berry worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry alerts:

Shares of BRY stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.06. 1,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.71. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.