Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,900 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 2.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of Western Midstream Partners worth $90,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,370,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,142. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

