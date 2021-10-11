WeTrust Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $568,274.10 and $21.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00199925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

