Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $94,340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 130,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,493. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

