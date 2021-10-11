Whitecap Resources (WCP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP):

10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,107. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$53,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,254,361.68. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

