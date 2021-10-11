WhiteCoin Market Cap Achieves $704.58 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $704.58 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005691 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

