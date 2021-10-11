Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.89

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.89 and last traded at $62.45, with a volume of 524253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

