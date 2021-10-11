Widercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,170.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $238,067.77 and $64,170.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Widercoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00058639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00126143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00076156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,897.29 or 0.99733283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.31 or 0.05997103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.