WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLDBF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of WLDBF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,315. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

