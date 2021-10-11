Wilder World Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $110.62 million and $7.05 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002620 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00197430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,583,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

