Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.95. 20,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,719. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

