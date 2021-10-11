WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 388,458 shares.The stock last traded at $62.89 and had previously closed at $61.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,621,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 75,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

