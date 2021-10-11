WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.38 and last traded at $95.38. 6,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 8,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

