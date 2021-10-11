WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.63. Approximately 32,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 37,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 215,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the first quarter valued at about $129,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

