WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.14 and last traded at $53.14. Approximately 20,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 44,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,163,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

