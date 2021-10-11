Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

TWKS opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

