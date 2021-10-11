Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,199.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $634,285.74 and $40,199.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,749.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.71 or 0.06135267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00306085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $585.75 or 0.01032171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00092232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.19 or 0.00479646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.07 or 0.00357832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00301829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

