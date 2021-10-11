Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.03

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 18601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WKHS. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $763.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

