Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.03

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 18601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WKHS. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.
The company has a market capitalization of $763.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
